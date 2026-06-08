Iran closes western airspace indefinitely over security concerns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Iran has closed the airspace over the western part of the country for an indefinite period due to regional security concerns, Majdid Akhvan, the spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) told local media, Trend reports.

​The regulatory body confirmed the implementation of strict flight restrictions, which directly impact international and domestic transit routes passing through the country's western border zones.

​"Based on the results of the security situation assessment and following the publication of the NOTAM notice, the western sector of the country's airspace has been closed indefinitely," Akhvan said.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.