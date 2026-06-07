Azerbaijan-UK trade turnover shows significant uptick in 4M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijan-UK trade turnover significantly grew from January through April 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee indicates that this figure amounted to $3.56 billion, reflecting an increase of $3.07 billion, or 7.4 times, compared to the same period of 2025.

During the reporting period, trade turnover with the UK accounted for 20.45% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover. Thus, the UK ranked 2nd among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducted the largest number of trade transactions in this period.

In the first 4 months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported products worth $3.47 billion to the UK, marking a year-on-year growth of $3.33 billion, or 24.9 times.

At the same time, during the reporting period, import operations worth approximately $89.6 million were carried out from the UK to Azerbaijan, which is $252.5 million, or 73.8%, less than in the same period in 2025.

Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover during the first four months of this year amounted to $17.4 billion. This marks an increase of $485 million, or 2.9%, compared to the corresponding period last year.

Out of the total foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $11.9 billion, while imports stood at $5.5 billion. Over the past year, the volume of exports increased by $3.1 billion (or 35.2%), whereas the volume of imports declined by $2.6 billion (or 32.1%).

In an interview with Trend, Tim Reid, the Chief Executive Officer of UK Export Finance (UKEF), announced that the UK-Azerbaijan economic relationship is strong and continues to grow.

"Azerbaijan holds our highest market risk appetite rating of ‘at least £5 billion’, reflecting the confidence we have in the country as a partner for UK exporters," he said.

According to him, the recent upgrading of the UK-Azerbaijan relationship to a Strategic Partnership, announced during Minister Stephen Doughty's visit to Baku in August 2025, underlines how seriously both governments take this relationship. "We have already delivered tangible results in Azerbaijan, including support for a flight simulator deal with Silk Way West Airlines highlighted during the ministerial visit. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities for further collaboration. Azerbaijan’s ambitions in economic diversification, infrastructure development, and its position along the Middle Corridor trade route all create strong prospects for British businesses, and UKEF stands ready to support them," the Agency’s CEO said.

He noted that the most promising areas for expanded UKEF support include clean energy and critical minerals, two fields where Azerbaijan has exceptional potential and where the UK offers world-class expertise, particularly in infrastructure and professional services.