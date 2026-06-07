  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 7 June 2026 13:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 117.67 manat ($69.2), or 1.5%, this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The average weekly price per troy ounce of gold decreased by 100.47 manat ($59), or 1.3%, compared to the previous week, equaling 7,625 manat ($4,490).

Gold troy ounce value change

May 25

7,759.2 manat ($4,564.24)

June 1

7,675 manat ($4,510)

May 26

7,693.04 manat ($4,525.32)

June 2

7,679 manat ($4,520)

May 27

-

June 3

7,598 manat ($4,470)

May 28

-

June 4

7,617 manat ($4,480)

May 29

-

June 5

7,557 manat ($4,450)

Average price per week

7,726.1 manat ($4,544.76)

Average price per week

7,625 manat ($4,490)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 4.6 manat ($2.7), or 3.6%.

The average weekly price per ounce of silver went down by 4.49 manat ($2.6), or 3.4%, compared to last week, standing at 126.6 manat ($74.47).

Silver troy ounce value change

May 25

132.4 manat ($77.88)

June 1

128.47 manat ($75.57)

May 26

129.9 manat ($76.41)

June 2

128.8 manat ($75.7)

May 27

-

June 3

126.9 manat ($74.6)

May 28

-

June 4

125.29 manat ($73.7)

May 29

-

June 5

123.8 manat ($72.8)

Average price per week

131.1 manat ($77.12)

Average price per week

126.6 manat ($74.47).

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by 89.88 manat ($52.8), or 2.7%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum dropped by 67.2 manat ($39.5), or 2.01%, compared to the previous week, reaching 3,264 manat ($1,920).

Platinum troy ounce value change

May 25

3,347.2 manat ($1,968.94)

June 1

3,299 manat ($1,940)

May 26

3,316.8 manat ($1,951.06)

June 2

3,322 manat ($1,950)

May 27

-

June 3

3,282 manat ($1,930)

May 28

-

June 4

3,210 manat ($1,888)

May 29

-

June 5

3,209 manat ($1,887)

Average price per week

3,332.02 manat ($1,960.01)

Average price per week

3,264 manat ($1,920)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 119.9 manat ($6.7), or 5.1%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium decreased by 59.27 manat ($0.44), or 2.5%, compared to the previous week, amounting to 2,292 manat ($1,350).

Palladium troy ounce value change

May 25

2,357.7 manat ($1,386.88)

June 1

2,339 manat ($1,376)

May 26

2,346.3 manat ($1,380.18)

June 2

2,333 manat ($1,372)

May 27

-

June 3

2,330 manat ($1,370)

May 28

-

June 4

2,240 manat ($1,320)

May 29

-

June 5

2,219 manat ($1,310)

Average price per week

2,351.9 manat ($1,383.47)

Average price per week

2,292 manat ($1,350)

Since May 27 (in connection with the eid al adha), May 28 (Azerbaijan Independence Day), and May 29 were non-working days, the figures for those dates were not published.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Latest

Latest

Read more