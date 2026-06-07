Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 117.67 manat ($69.2), or 1.5%, this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The average weekly price per troy ounce of gold decreased by 100.47 manat ($59), or 1.3%, compared to the previous week, equaling 7,625 manat ($4,490).

Gold troy ounce value change May 25 7,759.2 manat ($4,564.24) June 1 7,675 manat ($4,510) May 26 7,693.04 manat ($4,525.32) June 2 7,679 manat ($4,520) May 27 - June 3 7,598 manat ($4,470) May 28 - June 4 7,617 manat ($4,480) May 29 - June 5 7,557 manat ($4,450) Average price per week 7,726.1 manat ($4,544.76) Average price per week 7,625 manat ($4,490)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 4.6 manat ($2.7), or 3.6%.

The average weekly price per ounce of silver went down by 4.49 manat ($2.6), or 3.4%, compared to last week, standing at 126.6 manat ($74.47).

Silver troy ounce value change May 25 132.4 manat ($77.88) June 1 128.47 manat ($75.57) May 26 129.9 manat ($76.41) June 2 128.8 manat ($75.7) May 27 - June 3 126.9 manat ($74.6) May 28 - June 4 125.29 manat ($73.7) May 29 - June 5 123.8 manat ($72.8) Average price per week 131.1 manat ($77.12) Average price per week 126.6 manat ($74.47).

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by 89.88 manat ($52.8), or 2.7%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum dropped by 67.2 manat ($39.5), or 2.01%, compared to the previous week, reaching 3,264 manat ($1,920).

Platinum troy ounce value change May 25 3,347.2 manat ($1,968.94) June 1 3,299 manat ($1,940) May 26 3,316.8 manat ($1,951.06) June 2 3,322 manat ($1,950) May 27 - June 3 3,282 manat ($1,930) May 28 - June 4 3,210 manat ($1,888) May 29 - June 5 3,209 manat ($1,887) Average price per week 3,332.02 manat ($1,960.01) Average price per week 3,264 manat ($1,920)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 119.9 manat ($6.7), or 5.1%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium decreased by 59.27 manat ($0.44), or 2.5%, compared to the previous week, amounting to 2,292 manat ($1,350).

Palladium troy ounce value change May 25 2,357.7 manat ($1,386.88) June 1 2,339 manat ($1,376) May 26 2,346.3 manat ($1,380.18) June 2 2,333 manat ($1,372) May 27 - June 3 2,330 manat ($1,370) May 28 - June 4 2,240 manat ($1,320) May 29 - June 5 2,219 manat ($1,310) Average price per week 2,351.9 manat ($1,383.47) Average price per week 2,292 manat ($1,350)

Since May 27 (in connection with the eid al adha), May 28 (Azerbaijan Independence Day), and May 29 were non-working days, the figures for those dates were not published.