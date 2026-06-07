Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 117.67 manat ($69.2), or 1.5%, this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The average weekly price per troy ounce of gold decreased by 100.47 manat ($59), or 1.3%, compared to the previous week, equaling 7,625 manat ($4,490).
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Gold troy ounce value change
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May 25
|
7,759.2 manat ($4,564.24)
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June 1
|
7,675 manat ($4,510)
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May 26
|
7,693.04 manat ($4,525.32)
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June 2
|
7,679 manat ($4,520)
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May 27
|
-
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June 3
|
7,598 manat ($4,470)
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May 28
|
-
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June 4
|
7,617 manat ($4,480)
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May 29
|
-
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June 5
|
7,557 manat ($4,450)
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Average price per week
|
7,726.1 manat ($4,544.76)
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Average price per week
|
7,625 manat ($4,490)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 4.6 manat ($2.7), or 3.6%.
The average weekly price per ounce of silver went down by 4.49 manat ($2.6), or 3.4%, compared to last week, standing at 126.6 manat ($74.47).
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Silver troy ounce value change
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May 25
|
132.4 manat ($77.88)
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June 1
|
128.47 manat ($75.57)
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May 26
|
129.9 manat ($76.41)
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June 2
|
128.8 manat ($75.7)
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May 27
|
-
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June 3
|
126.9 manat ($74.6)
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May 28
|
-
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June 4
|
125.29 manat ($73.7)
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May 29
|
-
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June 5
|
123.8 manat ($72.8)
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Average price per week
|
131.1 manat ($77.12)
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Average price per week
|
126.6 manat ($74.47).
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by 89.88 manat ($52.8), or 2.7%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum dropped by 67.2 manat ($39.5), or 2.01%, compared to the previous week, reaching 3,264 manat ($1,920).
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Platinum troy ounce value change
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May 25
|
3,347.2 manat ($1,968.94)
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June 1
|
3,299 manat ($1,940)
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May 26
|
3,316.8 manat ($1,951.06)
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June 2
|
3,322 manat ($1,950)
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May 27
|
-
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June 3
|
3,282 manat ($1,930)
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May 28
|
-
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June 4
|
3,210 manat ($1,888)
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May 29
|
-
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June 5
|
3,209 manat ($1,887)
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Average price per week
|
3,332.02 manat ($1,960.01)
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Average price per week
|
3,264 manat ($1,920)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 119.9 manat ($6.7), or 5.1%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium decreased by 59.27 manat ($0.44), or 2.5%, compared to the previous week, amounting to 2,292 manat ($1,350).
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Palladium troy ounce value change
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May 25
|
2,357.7 manat ($1,386.88)
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June 1
|
2,339 manat ($1,376)
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May 26
|
2,346.3 manat ($1,380.18)
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June 2
|
2,333 manat ($1,372)
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May 27
|
-
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June 3
|
2,330 manat ($1,370)
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May 28
|
-
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June 4
|
2,240 manat ($1,320)
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May 29
|
-
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June 5
|
2,219 manat ($1,310)
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Average price per week
|
2,351.9 manat ($1,383.47)
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Average price per week
|
2,292 manat ($1,350)
Since May 27 (in connection with the eid al adha), May 28 (Azerbaijan Independence Day), and May 29 were non-working days, the figures for those dates were not published.