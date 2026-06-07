Iran continues restoration of energy infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Power plants in Iran with a total capacity of 7,000 megawatts were damaged during the war period from February 28 to April 7, Deputy Energy Minister of Iran and CEO of the Iran Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Management Company (TAVANIR), Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said, Trend reports.

According to him, the operation of power plants with a combined capacity of 2,500 megawatts has already been restored. During the war, power plants with a total capacity of 4,500 megawatts sustained severe damage. Restoration work is currently underway, and these facilities will gradually return to operation.

Rajabi Mashhadi noted that around 2,000 power grid infrastructure facilities across the country were also damaged during the period in question. Thanks to restoration efforts, most of these facilities have already been brought back into service, while repairs at some sites have been postponed until after the summer season, when electricity consumption reaches its annual peak.

Iran’s total electricity generation capacity exceeds 100,000 megawatts.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.