Iran threatens possible strikes against U.S.and Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Tehran does not see any willingness on the part of the US and Israel to reduce tensions, Iranian Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He said that, if necessary, Iran is ready to strike American and Israeli targets, including military bases in the Middle East.

"They are not committed to a ceasefire and do not believe in dialogue, and with the naval blockade and violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon they have shown that they only understand the language of force," he wrote.

Ghalibaf also stressed that the actions of the US and Israel effectively make their military bases and assets in the region "legitimate targets."