Uzbekistan proposes joint Digital Ecosystem amid booming e-commerce volumes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Uzbekistan proposes the formation of a joint Digital Ecosystem to expand sales markets and implement artificial intelligence-based products amid exponential growth in bilateral e-commerce volumes, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports.

​He drew the specific attention of the forum participants to the fact that digitalization is rapidly becoming the new language of the global economy, while modern digital platforms are completely changing the classical concept of infrastructure, shaping jobs, logistics, and payment services around themselves.

​According to him, Uzbek business demonstrates high dynamics in this area and remains open to technological partnership. As an example, the president provided statistics showing that the sales volume of Uzbek goods through Russian marketplaces and digital services has grown 3.5 times over the past few years, exceeding $1.5 billion.

​"With the aim of deepening cooperation, we propose to start forming a joint Digital Ecosystem. To begin with, it could include the convergence of regulatory rules for digital trade and urban services, further promotion of Uzbek and Russian brands on mutual platforms, the creation of a unified digital employment profile, and the development of products based on artificial intelligence. This will provide businesses with new markets and citizens with additional income opportunities," Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized.

​At the same time, he specifically accented that in the pursuit of total digitalization, it is crucial to remember that human beings always remain at the core of any large-scale transformation.