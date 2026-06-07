Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar May 25 1.7000 June 1 1.7000 May 26 1.7000 June 2 1.7000 May 27 - June 3 1.7000 May 28 - June 4 1.7000 May 29 - June 5 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0055 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0014 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9767 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro May 25 1.9792 June 1 1.9802 May 26 1.9770 June 2 1.9785 May 27 - June 3 1.9763 May 28 - June 4 1.9737 May 29 - June 5 1.9747 Average price per week 1.9781 Average price per week 1.9767

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.066 manat. The weighted average exchange rate dropped by 0.00423 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.3397 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 rubles May 25 2.3845 June 1 2.3836 May 26 2.3795 June 2 2.3681 May 27 - June 3 2.3214 May 28 - June 4 2.3076 May 29 - June 5 2.3176 Average price per week 2.382 Average price per week 2.3397

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also decreased by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0370 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira May 25 0.0372 June 1 0.0370 May 26 0.0370 June 2 0.0370 May 27 - June 3 0.0370 May 28 - June 4 0.0370 May 29 - June 5 0.0369 Average price per week 0.0371 Average price per week 0.0370

Since May 27 (in connection with the Eid al-Adha), May 28 (Azerbaijan Independence Day), and May 29 were non-working days, the figures for those dates were not published.