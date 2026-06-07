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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 7 June 2026 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

May 25

1.7000

June 1

1.7000

May 26

1.7000

June 2

1.7000

May 27

-

June 3

1.7000

May 28

-

June 4

1.7000

May 29

-

June 5

1.7000

Average price per week

1.7000

Average price per week

1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0055 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0014 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9767 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

May 25

1.9792

June 1

1.9802

May 26

1.9770

June 2

1.9785

May 27

-

June 3

1.9763

May 28

-

June 4

1.9737

May 29

-

June 5

1.9747
Average price per week

1.9781

 Average price per week

1.9767

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.066 manat. The weighted average exchange rate dropped by 0.00423 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.3397 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 rubles

May 25

2.3845

June 1

2.3836

May 26

2.3795

June 2

2.3681

May 27

-

June 3

2.3214

May 28

-

June 4

2.3076

May 29

-

June 5

2.3176
Average price per week

2.382

 Average price per week

2.3397

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also decreased by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0370 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira

May 25

0.0372

June 1

0.0370

May 26

0.0370

June 2

0.0370

May 27

-

June 3

0.0370

May 28

-

June 4

0.0370

May 29

-

June 5

0.0369
Average price per week

0.0371

 Average price per week

0.0370

Since May 27 (in connection with the Eid al-Adha), May 28 (Azerbaijan Independence Day), and May 29 were non-working days, the figures for those dates were not published.

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