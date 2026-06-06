Uzbekistan, Russia deepen partnership in AI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Uzbekistan and Russia have agreed to prepare and sign a bilateral roadmap aimed at expanding cooperation in digital technologies, artificial intelligence and telecommunications following talks between the countries' digital development ministers, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and Russia's Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in digitalization, developing digital infrastructure and ecosystems, and expanding regional collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence.

Particular attention was given to the adoption of AI technologies, the development of advanced computing infrastructure, the construction and operation of data centers, and the exchange of expertise in these areas.

The ministers also discussed cooperation in e-government systems, improving the quality of digital public services, training qualified IT professionals and strengthening human capital in the digital sector.

In addition, the parties reviewed opportunities for collaboration in cross-border data exchange, the use of electronic digital signatures and the development of interstate electronic document management systems. Officials noted that deeper cooperation in these areas would help advance digital integration between the two countries while creating more convenient conditions for citizens and businesses.

The meeting also included discussions on support for Uzbekistan's candidates nominated to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the ITU Radio Regulations Board.

Both sides highlighted the significant potential for cooperation in the digital economy, telecommunications, artificial intelligence and e-government, reaffirming their commitment to expanding practical engagement and implementing joint projects.