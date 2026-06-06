Hungarian ambassador highlights relations with Azerbaijan

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 6. Friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary are at a high level, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan, Tamas Torma, told Trend during his visit to Ganja.

The ambassador noted that Hungary attaches special importance to the development of cultural relations with Azerbaijan and continues its activities in this direction.

"There are excellent friendly relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan. We continue these relations and, whenever possible, try to promote Hungarian culture in Azerbaijan. For this purpose, we have also come to the city of Ganja. I'm very glad to be here. Ganja is the second largest, most influential, historical, and cultural city of Azerbaijan. At the same time, we are in the native land of Nizami Ganjavi. It's a great honor for us to present Hungarian culture here," he said.

The diplomat also emphasized that samples of Hungarian national and cultural heritage were demonstrated within the framework of EuroVillage. According to him, Hungarian national ornaments and decorative items made with special techniques were presented at the event.

The ambassador noted that these decorative patterns, called "kalarış", are made by combining small stones in a special way and reflect the national-folklore symbols of Hungary.

"Two folk artists from Hungary - Beatrix and Sidonia Hanembos - came to Ganja for this event. We are pleased to represent Hungary at the EuroVillage festival and to be in Ganja," the diplomat added.