Uzbekistan initiates creation of Eurasian Belt of Technological Industrialization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Uzbekistan initiates the creation of the "Eurasian Belt of Technological Industrialization" to pool industrial potential, resources, markets, and technological competencies across the macro-regional space, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports.

​He emphasized that under current conditions, technological and industrial cooperation should not be limited to the framework of bilateral interaction alone, as the world is undergoing a profound restructuring and fundamental transformation of production chains.

​"We are focusing on large spaces of cooperation capable of uniting industrial potential, resources, markets, and competencies. Therefore, we put forward an initiative to form the 'Eurasian Belt of Technological Industrialization'. This is a system of interconnected industrial and technological clusters united by a single digital platform for industrial cooperation," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

​According to the Uzbek leader, the practical essence of the initiative lies in creating full-cycle chains—ranging from the direct development of technologies and the training of qualified personnel to the deep localization of industrial production and joint entry into foreign markets. This integration process is proposed to be deployed on the basis of the already proven platform of the international industrial exhibition "Innoprom. Central Asia", which is held annually in Tashkent.

​The president expressed confidence that such a systematic approach will allow commercial entities to directly find reliable partners and promptly establish long-term, mutually beneficial ties.