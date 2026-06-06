BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The history of Azerbaijan is, in many ways, a history of constant interaction with its neighbors. Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, the South Caucasus and the broader Middle East, the country has long stood at the intersection of trade routes, cultural exchanges, and shifting geopolitical dynamics. Today, geography continues to play a decisive role in shaping Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, with relations with neighboring Georgia, Türkiye, Armenia, Iran, and Russia remaining central to regional stability.

Among these relationships, Azerbaijan’s ties with Georgia stand out as one of the most stable and pragmatic partnerships in the region. Since the early years of independence, Baku and Tbilisi have built cooperation largely on practical interests rather than ideology. Both countries became key participants in major energy and transport corridors linking the Caspian Sea to global markets. Pipelines and infrastructure routes running through Georgian territory have been critical for Azerbaijan’s energy exports, while also strengthening Georgia’s role as a regional transit hub.

Over time, this cooperation expanded beyond energy into trade, transportation, tourism, education, and cultural exchange. The result is a durable partnership that has remained steady despite broader regional uncertainty. In many ways, the Azerbaijan–Georgia relationship is often cited as a working model of how neighboring states can prioritize mutual benefit over divergence.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are frequently described as a strategic alliance, and for good reason. Shared language roots, cultural proximity, and historical ties have created a strong foundation for deep cooperation. Over the past decades, this partnership has grown across nearly all areas — from energy and transportation to defense and regional diplomacy. Türkiye remains one of Azerbaijan’s closest allies on the international stage, while Azerbaijan is widely regarded as a key partner for Türkiye in the South Caucasus. Their coordination on major regional projects has reinforced both countries’ influence and connectivity across Eurasia.

Russia also remains an important actor in the South Caucasus, with a long-standing role in the region’s political and security architecture. Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are multi-layered, covering trade, energy, transportation, and regional security issues. Despite the complexity of regional dynamics, both sides maintain regular diplomatic engagement and a pragmatic approach aimed at preserving functional cooperation across key sectors.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been shaped for decades by conflict over Karabakh, one of the most enduring and sensitive disputes in the post-Soviet space. In recent years, however, a gradual shift has emerged toward dialogue and attempts to redefine the basis of coexistence. Negotiations over border delimitation, transport links, and a potential peace agreement remain ongoing, reflecting a cautious but tangible movement toward long-term stability.

Alongside this evolving political process, limited economic and humanitarian contacts have also appeared. In particular, Azerbaijan has begun supplying certain energy products, including diesel fuel, to Armenia. While still modest in scale and highly sensitive politically, such exchanges reflect the early stages of practical engagement that exist even amid unresolved tensions.

Relations with Iran are defined by deep historical ties, a shared border, and extensive economic and cultural interactions. Like many neighboring states, Azerbaijan and Iran have experienced both cooperation and disagreement over different issues. Nevertheless, both sides continue to emphasize the importance of maintaining dialogue and developing mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as trade, transport, and energy. Iran remains a significant regional actor, and stable relations between the two countries are widely viewed as an important factor for broader South Caucasus stability.

The South Caucasus today remains a region where local dynamics intersect with the interests of multiple external and regional powers. In this environment, Azerbaijan’s ability to maintain balanced and pragmatic relations with its neighbors plays a central role in shaping both its foreign policy and regional stability. Cooperation with Georgia, the strategic alliance with Türkiye, sustained dialogue with Russia, the pursuit of peace with Armenia, and constructive engagement with Iran together form the core of Azerbaijan’s regional approach.

Ultimately, the future of the South Caucasus will depend less on geography itself — which remains unchanged — and more on how states choose to manage that geography. Whether borders become lines of division or channels of cooperation will determine the region’s trajectory for decades to come.

P.S.

History shows that strength matters most when it serves the cause of peace rather than conflict. The principle of "Peace Through Strength" is not about provoking confrontation, but about being ready to defend stability, sovereignty, and legitimate interests.

The South Caucasus today needs stability, mutual respect, and good-neighborly relations. At the same time, for those who still rely on aggressive rhetoric, the iron fist of President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan is always ready to respond decisively to anyone who threatens the peace and security of our country. Be prudent. As a reserve officer, I can say with confidence: peace is always more valuable than war, but it must be firmly protected.