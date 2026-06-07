Azercell showcases AI-driven cybersecurity solutions at IV National Cybersecurity Forum (PHOTO)

The IV National Cybersecurity Forum, organized on the initiative of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (AKTA), convened representatives of the public and private sectors, international experts, technology companies, and cybersecurity professionals. One of the leading enablers of Azerbaijan’s digital ecosystem, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, supported the event as a platinum sponsor.

The forum served as an important platform for the exchange of international expertise, the discussion of emerging technologies, and the strengthening of cross-sector collaboration. Participants explored evolving cyber threats in the era of digital transformation, the growing role of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity, and modern approaches to digital risk management.

As part of the forum, Mais Sharifli, Head of the Cybersecurity Section at Azercell Telecom, participated in the panel discussion titled “Cyber Challenges in Digital Transformation.” During his presentation, he shared practical results achieved through the application of artificial intelligence in the company’s cybersecurity operations. He also noted that Azercell currently provides more than 10 cybersecurity services to corporate customers.

M. Sharifli highlighted that Azercell is the first telecom operator in the local market to implement an AI-driven architecture for cyber threat detection and the centralized management of the digital security ecosystem. He noted that the level of alignment between cybersecurity analysts’ decisions and AI-generated outputs has now exceeded 95%. Mr. Sharifli emphasized that the adoption of AI-powered systems has significantly improved operational efficiency, with some processes now being completed up to 40 times faster than through traditional approaches. In addition, these technologies enable advanced large-scale data processing and analytics, supporting the timely identification and mitigation of potential cyber threats.

Azercell continues to advance its cybersecurity capabilities in line with the Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on information security and cyber security for 2023-2027, consistently implementing initiatives aimed at strengthening the country’s digital resilience and fostering a secure digital environment.