Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Economy Minister holds series of meetings at SPIEF (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev, held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy

The Azerbaijani delegation met with Acting Head of Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, Fyodor Shchukin. The parties exchanged views on the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Dagestan and discussed prospects for its further development.

The forum also featured a meeting with Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Dagestan Magomed Ramazanov. Discussions focused on expanding economic and trade ties between Azerbaijan and Dagestan, promoting investment, making more effective use of logistics opportunities, and developing interregional cooperation. It was noted that expanding the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation could contribute to strengthening bilateral relations.

During a meeting with Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev, the parties exchanged views on activities carried out within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission and discussed prospects for enhancing interregional cooperation. They emphasized the importance of attracting mutual investments, expanding trade relations, and implementing joint projects. In addition, the Azerbaijani side presented a list of products with export potential to help broaden export cooperation and increase trade volumes.

At a meeting with Deputy Minister of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye Sezai Uçarmak, the participants highlighted the successful development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye economic relations. The sides discussed increasing bilateral trade turnover, expanding cooperation in e-commerce, investment and logistics, strengthening ties between business communities, advancing transport projects, and exploring opportunities for new mutually beneficial initiatives.

During talks with Head of the Republic of Karelia Artur Parfenchikov, the parties reviewed prospects for developing trade and economic relations, cooperation opportunities in industry, and expanding interaction between national and cultural associations.

The sides emphasized that, alongside economic relations, humanitarian and cultural cooperation also contributes to strengthening interregional partnerships.

At a meeting with Governor of Russia’s Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin, prospects for further cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan Region were discussed. Particular attention was paid to strengthening transport and logistics links, expanding economic cooperation in the Caspian region, increasing trade turnover, and promoting contacts between business circles.

Elnur Aliyev also met with First Deputy Governor of Krasnoyarsk Krai and Head of the Governor’s Administration Sergey Ponomarenko. The meeting focused on the development of trade, economic and industrial cooperation, investment promotion, and the expansion of interregional ties. The parties reviewed existing opportunities for cooperation in various areas and exchanged views on mechanisms and tools that could help improve the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation.

