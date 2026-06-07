Germany hosts 3rd forum of Azerbaijani engineers living in Europe (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The 3rd Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers Living in Europe was held in the German city of Hamburg as part of the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture", Trend reports.

The forum was organized under the theme "Smart City Technologies and Processes" with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and at the initiative of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany.

The event brought together Azerbaijani engineers working in various European countries, Azerbaijani and foreign experts in architecture and urban planning, as well as representatives of academia and business. The main objective of the forum was to discuss innovative approaches in modern urban development, share advanced international experience, and expand cooperation among Azerbaijani professionals living abroad.

The opening ceremony began with the performance of the national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Chairman of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, Altay Rustamli, informed participants about the outcomes of previous forums and shared his views on the project's future prospects. Associate Professor of Ruhr University, Professor Elkhan Sadygzade, delivered a brief presentation on the key results of the forums of Azerbaijani engineers living in Europe.

"Organizing forums for professionals working abroad and representing the same field has already become a tradition. The achievements attained demonstrate that such forums create unique and sustainable opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and experience," Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov said in his speech.

He also provided detailed information on the committee's strategic projects and emphasized that the activities of Azerbaijanis around the world remain a constant focus of attention for the Azerbaijani state, including President Ilham Aliyev.

Speaking at the forum, Rector of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction Gulchohra Mammadova noted that such forums serve not only as discussion platforms but also as dynamic environments for intellectual discoveries and creative inspiration.

Member of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency Sanan Tapdigov and Ruhlan Nabiyev, Counselor at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Federal Republic of Germany, expressed confidence in the forum's promising future and put forward proposals to deepen cooperation between Azerbaijani and foreign engineers.

Hundreds of specialists from 11 European countries and more than 40 cities across Germany participated in the forum. A video presentation highlighting the history of engineering science and the achievements of previous forums was screened during the event.

Participants were provided with detailed information on urban planning and architectural projects being implemented in Azerbaijan, particularly the "smart city" and "smart village" concepts being developed in the liberated territories. Engineers exchanged views on such topical issues as digital transformation, sustainable urban development, the application of artificial intelligence in city management, energy efficiency, intelligent transport systems, and environmental solutions, while also sharing their perspectives on short- and long-term plans in these areas.

As part of the forum, Associate Professor of Ruhr University Elkhan Sadygzade, who is ranked among the world's top 2 percent of scientists, was awarded the Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "For Service in Diaspora Activities."

The forum, moderated by Gunay Mirzayeva, member of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany and head of the Azerbaijan House in Stuttgart, continued with panel discussions, presentations, and networking sessions. The panel discussions focused on "Smart City and European Experience in Urban Planning" and "Cities of the Future, Construction, Digitalization and Sustainability."

Guests showed great interest in an exhibition of photographs featuring German architectural monuments in Azerbaijan, organized at the forum venue.

Within the framework of the forum, a "Memorandum of Understanding on Future Scientific Research and Studies" was signed between Brandenburg University of Technology in Germany and Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction.

The Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers Living in Europe held in Berlin on June 22, 2024, as part of the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World," as well as the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers Living in Europe held in Cologne on November 1, 2025, within the framework of the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," played an invaluable role in ensuring the continuity of this project and defining its fundamental principles.

