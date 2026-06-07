Azerbaijani gymnasts reach final of the international tournament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. On the second competition day of the International Acrobatic and Aerobic Gymnastics Tournament, participants delivered their next qualification performances, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Acrobatic gymnasts completed their balance and dynamic routines as part of the day's program. In aerobic gymnastics, competitions were held in mixed pair, trio, and group events.

Based on the results of the second day, Azerbaijan's acrobatic gymnasts secured places in the finals.

Women's Pairs:

• Hokuma Aliyeva and Fidan Rashidova – 44.984 points (juniors)

• Rahila Shiraliyeva and Lala Garazada – 47.231 points (children)

• Maryam Bakhishzade and Sevinc Imanzade – 43.698 points (children)

• Ilaha Ahmadova and Fidan Gurbanova – 38.398 points (children)

Women's Groups:

• Dinara Ibadova, Gashang Agamoglanli and Jeyla Alizade – 52.660 points (youth)

• Safiya Babayeva, Diana Mammadova and Zeynab Yusifova – 51.972 points (youth)

• Aylin Mammadova, Ayan Hajili and Firuza Gasimzada – 49.555 points (juniors)

Men's Group:

• Yusif Huseynzade, Sarkhan Agayev, Rasul Amiraslanov and Timur Khamidulin – 53.773 points (juniors)

Following the second day of qualification in aerobic gymnastics, the following Azerbaijani athletes also advanced to the finals:

Groups:

• Ayan Agayeva, Fidan Ibrahimova, Leyla Ahmadova, Aydan Malikova and Tahmina Ibrahimova – 16.416 points (youth)

• Ayan Iskandarli, Maryam Aliyeva, Ayla Ismayilzada, Basti Talibli and Aylin Nuri – 15.483 points (juniors)

• Nuray Aliyeva, Ayten Nasirzada, Gulnur Agalarova, Aliya Jafarli and Khadija Alasgarova – 13.949 points (juniors)

Mixed Pairs:

• Sema Hajizada and Arif Mammadzada – 14.633 points (juniors)

• Madina Ibrahimli and Togrul Gulmaliyev – 13.283 points (juniors)

Trios:

• Fidan Ibrahimova, Leyla Ahmadova and Aydan Malikova – 15.466 points (youth)

• Ayan Iskandarli, Maryam Aliyeva and Ayla Ismayilzada – 15.416 points (juniors)

• Sema Hajizada, Rana Mammadova and Ulkar Mustafayeva – 15.399 points (juniors)

• Basti Talibli, Nuray Huseynli and Nuray Aliyeva – 14.816 points (juniors)

Tomorrow, the gymnasts will compete for medals on the final day of the tournament.