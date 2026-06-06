Germany intends to enhance relations with Azerbaijan - ambassador (Exclusive)

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 6. Germany intends to enhance its relations with Azerbaijan, the German Ambassador, Ralf Horlemann, told Trend during his visit to Ganja.

"During the four years I have been working in Azerbaijan, I have visited Ganja many times. I have also visited the former German settlements in Goygol and Shamkir. It has been 10 years since the European Union last organized the EuroVillage event. Therefore, we are very pleased to be in Ganja again and meet with the city's residents, especially young people and students," the ambassador said.

Horlemann emphasized the high interest in the German language in Azerbaijan, noting that many students are studying German at Ganja universities.

The ambassador also announced that he will complete his diplomatic mission in two weeks. He said that Germany will continue its cooperation with Azerbaijan in the future.

"Germany doesn't limit its activities to Baku. We are also actively working in Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, and other regions. We have close cooperation with many organizations in Azerbaijan and intend to further develop German-Azerbaijani relations," he explained.

The diplomat also noted the expansion of economic ties. According to him, three German energy companies currently purchase gas from SOCAR.

"A very active German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce operates in Baku. They regularly organize various events. Last year, more than 200 companies from Germany and Azerbaijan participated in the event on export financing. This indicates great interest and potential for cooperation," he added.