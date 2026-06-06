Kazakhstan sheds light on motor oil data using digital labeling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. More than 1.6 million units of motor oils have been digitally labeled in Kazakhstan since the introduction of mandatory labeling requirements, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration.

Mandatory digital labeling of motor oils came into force in the country on February 1. To date, more than 6.8 million labeling codes have been ordered through the system.

According to the ministry, over 380 market participants have already been registered in the system, the majority of them being importers and manufacturers of motor oils.

The ministry noted that the implementation of the digital labeling system creates a unified digital framework for tracking the movement of goods, enhances market transparency, and ensures equal conditions for all participants in the supply chain.

In addition, under an order issued by the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, the list of products subject to mandatory digital labeling will be expanded from September 1, 2026. The expansion will include 14 foreign trade commodity classification (TN VED) codes covering certain types of lubricating oils, lubricants, and special automotive fluids.

At present, six product categories are subject to mandatory labeling in Kazakhstan: tobacco products, footwear, pharmaceuticals, saiga derivatives, motor oils, and beer and beer-based beverages.

The introduction of mandatory labeling for dietary supplements is scheduled for September this year, while light industry products will be added from December 1.

Meanwhile, pilot projects are currently underway for the labeling of medical devices, vegetable oil, household chemicals, and cosmetic products. Pilot projects covering liquefied petroleum gas sold in household cylinders and timber products have already been completed.