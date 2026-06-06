Shanghai hosts Uzbekistan-China forum on future cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The "10+10" Uzbekistan-China Forum of Leading Think Tanks opened in Shanghai, bringing together policymakers, researchers and academics to discuss the next stage of bilateral relations under the theme "A New Stage in Uzbekistan-China Relations: Shared Vision and Shared Future", Trend reports via the Center for Foreign Policy Studies and International Initiatives (CFPSII).

The forum was jointly organized by the Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies at Shanghai International Studies University and Uzbekistan's Development Strategy Center.

The event convened representatives of leading think tanks, expert communities and academic institutions from both countries to examine key issues in bilateral cooperation, economic development, reforms, diplomacy and the future trajectory of Uzbekistan-China relations.

Participants are expected to exchange views on priority areas of cooperation within the China-Central Asia framework, as well as discuss ways to strengthen expert dialogue, expand people-to-people exchanges and enhance institutional cooperation between analytical and research centers in the two countries.

Uzbekistan's Center for Progressive Reforms is represented at the forum by Deputy Director Valijon Khoshimov.

The discussions are expected to contribute to deeper intellectual and policy engagement between Uzbekistan and China, supporting efforts to expand cooperation across a range of strategic sectors.