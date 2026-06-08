Armenia and Georgia have strategic partnership - Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Armenia and Georgia have a strategic partnership, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a brifienig, Trend reports.

"As I said, we are interested in reconciliation between the European Union and Georgia, as well as between the United States and Georgia. That is our position. However, regardless of that process, our cooperation and relations with Georgia will continue to develop. Georgia is a brotherly country, and we have a strategic partnership. Without any doubt, we will continue to strengthen and expand our relations", he said.