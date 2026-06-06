Iranian expert disputes U.S. President's statements about Iran's Supreme Leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about the participation of Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei in the discussions doesn't reflect the truth, former Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayin told Trend.

According to him, the delegation led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf didn't hold any discussions after the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. in Islamabad, Pakistan.

"Since the U.S. side hasn't shown the will to reach a fair agreement, there are no conditions for re-negotiation," he noted.

U.S. President Donald Trump has recently stated that the Supreme Leader of Iran was involved in the discussions and that he would like to meet with him in the future.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.