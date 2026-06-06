Uzbekistan, regional partners back $26M CAWLN program on sustainable management

Photo: the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Environmental authorities from five Central Asian countries have signed a letter of intent to jointly implement the $26 million Central Asia Water and Land Nexus (CAWLN) program aimed at restoring degraded ecosystems, strengthening water security and promoting sustainable management of natural resources across the region, Trend reports via the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The agreement was signed during a high-level roundtable on land and water partnerships held on the sidelines of the Eighth Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in Samarkand.

The document was endorsed by environmental officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, underscoring the countries' shared commitment to integrated water and land resource management, climate-resilient agriculture, ecosystem restoration and institutional capacity building.

The roundtable brought together Aziz Abdukhakimov, adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on environmental issues and chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, along with senior environmental officials from across Central Asia, representatives of international organizations, researchers and environmental experts.

Discussions focused on nature-based solutions, sustainable agriculture, ecosystem restoration and measures to enhance regional water security.

Addressing participants, Abdukhakimov said Uzbekistan views nature-based solutions as a cornerstone of long-term water security, climate resilience and sustainable development. He noted that nearly 80% of Uzbekistan's water resources originate outside the country, making regional cooperation essential for addressing land degradation, desertification and changing river flows that affect food security and livelihoods.

Particular attention was given to the restoration of riparian forests and wetlands along the Amu Darya River, afforestation efforts on the dried seabed of the Aral Sea, rehabilitation of degraded pastures and the expansion of water-saving technologies.

Abdukhakimov also called for a shift from fragmented initiatives toward integrated basin management of the Amu Darya and Syr Darya rivers, emphasizing the interconnected nature of water resources, land use, ecosystems and climate. He stressed the importance of joint monitoring, data sharing and science-based policymaking at the regional level.

Participants were also presented with Uzbekistan's initiative to establish halophyte gardens using salt- and drought-resistant plant species to help restore ecosystems and improve climate resilience, particularly in the Aral Sea region.

A key focus of the discussions was the recently approved CAWLN program, financed by the Global Environment Facility. The initiative seeks to promote ecosystem restoration, strengthen water security and support sustainable natural resource management through integrated and science-based approaches.

The participating countries also welcomed Uzbekistan's proposal to host the program's coordination office in Tashkent at Green University, which is expected to facilitate regional cooperation and support the effective implementation of the initiative.