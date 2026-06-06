“AzerGold” CJSC and RIIB held an event dedicated to World Environment Day in Dashkesen (PHOTO)

An ecological action dedicated to June 5 – World Environment Day was held in Dashkesen “Caring for nature is our mission!”, jointly organized by “AzerGold” CJSC and the Regional Development Public Union (RIIB).

Employees of the CJSC and volunteers of RIIB participated in the event, which aimed to promote environmental protection and proper waste management practices.

Within the framework of the campaign, participants cleaned approximately 2 hectares along the banks of the Qoshgarchay river, removing plastic, polyethylene, metal, glass, paper, cardboard, and other household waste. The collected waste was sorted and sent for recycling.

It should be noted that “AzerGold” CJSC, as a state-owned company operating in the country’s mining industry, carries out its production processes in accordance with local and international environmental standards and regularly implements environmentally oriented projects in the regions. At the initiative of the company, tree planting, greening, and cleanup campaigns are organized annually.

It should also be noted that World Environment Day was established by the UN General Assembly in 1972. The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has designated “Climate Change” as the theme for 2026. This year’s global campaign, hosted by Azerbaijan, aims to raise awareness of the impacts of climate change on the environment and people’s lives, strengthen climate action, and promote sustainable development initiatives. The campaign is carried out under the motto #NowForClimate.