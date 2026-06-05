President of North Macedonia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

Allow me, on behalf of the citizens of North Macedonia and on my own behalf, to convey my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, along with my most sincere wishes for the happiness and prosperity of your country and for the well-being of its citizens.

I would like to express my conviction that, in the period ahead, we will continue to advance bilateral cooperation through joint initiatives aimed at further strengthening our relations in the political and economic spheres, as well as expanding cooperation in education, culture, tourism, and energy.

At a time of geopolitical challenges facing the world, I firmly believe that, through our engagement in international organizations, we will jointly contribute to global peace and stability.

With this conviction, and in anticipation of your reciprocal visit to my country, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.