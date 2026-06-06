Over 40 U.S. universities participate in educational exhibition in Baku - Randy Cole

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Over 40 U.S. universities are participating in an educational exhibition in Baku, Randy Cole, Cultural Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Baku, said during the U.S. Education Fair in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that students planning to study in the U.S. will be able to obtain information regarding visa procedures and communicate directly with representatives of American universities.

"Today you will have the opportunity to get information on student visas. After that, you can visit the stands of more than 40 American universities whose representatives are present at the exhibition. Alumni of U.S. government exchange programs and staff from our embassy are also working at the tables," he said.

The U.S. Education Fair is being held in Baku. The event is organized by the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan in cooperation with the EducationUSA program.