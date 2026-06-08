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Israel have to agree to agreements between Washington and Tehran - Trump

US Materials 8 June 2026 03:51 (UTC +04:00)
Israel have to agree to agreements between Washington and Tehran - Trump
Photo: The White House
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be forced to accept any agreement that can be reached between Washington and Tehran, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with British media, Trend reports.

"He won't have a choice. I make the decisions. I make all the decisions, not him," Trump said.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

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