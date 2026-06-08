Uzbekistan, Cyprus foreign ministers discuss expanding bilateral alliance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos in Tashkent to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across several key sectors, Trend reports via the ministry.

The talks focused on opportunities to deepen engagement in trade and investment, transport and logistics, and business-to-business cooperation. The two sides also explored prospects for launching joint initiatives aimed at enhancing economic ties between Uzbekistan and Cyprus.

In addition to bilateral matters, the ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation on global challenges.