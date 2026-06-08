Uzbekistan, Iran expand trade and industrial partnership at SCO meeting

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Uzbek and Iranian officials discussed ways to strengthen economic ties, expand industrial cooperation, and improve transport connectivity, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

A meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Seyed Mohammad Atabak, was held on the sidelines of the fourth Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ministers of Industry gathering in Bishkek.

According to meeting, the discussions focused on increasing trade and economic cooperation, deepening industrial integration, and enhancing transport and logistics links between the two countries.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was an agreement to convene the 17th session of the Uzbek-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission in the fourth quarter of 2026. The commission serves as a platform for advancing bilateral economic and investment cooperation.

The ministers also noted the strong growth in bilateral trade. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Iran increased by 48.1% during the January–April 2026 period compared with the same period a year earlier, according to official data.

Investment cooperation was also highlighted as an area of growing engagement. As of April 1, 2026, Uzbekistan hosted 228 enterprises with Iranian capital, reflecting expanding business ties between the two countries.

The meeting underscored both governments’ efforts to strengthen economic relations and identify new opportunities for cooperation across industry, trade, and infrastructure development.