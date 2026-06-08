Azerbaijan clears over 1,500 hectares of land from mines and UXOs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. A total of 101 anti-tank mines, 48 anti-personnel mines, and 412 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from May 1 through May 7.

​Data obtained by Trend from the weekly report of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) on humanitarian demining operations conducted in the liberated areas shows that 1,545.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reporting period.

​The demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts.