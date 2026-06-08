Kazakhstan to increase oil output under new OPEC+ production plan

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Seven OPEC+ countries, including Kazakhstan, have agreed to a collective oil production increase of 188,000 barrels per day (kbd) for July 2026, aiming to maintain global oil market stability, Trend reports via OPEC.

The decision was finalized during a virtual meeting held on June 7, 2026, where representatives from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met to review global market conditions.

The production increments and the resulting required output levels for each country are established as follows:

Saudi Arabia will increase production by 62 kbd, bringing its required output to 10,353 kbd. Russia will also add 62 kbd, targeting a required production level of 9,824 kbd. Iraq will see a production increment of 26 kbd, reaching a required level of 4,378 kbd. Kuwait will raise its output by 16 kbd, with a required target of 2,644 kbd.

Kazakhstan will increase production by 10 kbd, setting its required volume at 1,608 kbd. Algeria will add 6 kbd to reach a required production level of 995 kbd. Oman will implement a 5 kbd increment, bringing its required output to 831 kbd.

According to OPEC's previous report, Kazakhstan’s crude oil output averaged around 1.733 million barrels per day (mb/d) in March 2026, up from 1.482 mb/d in February. Overall, in the first quarter of 2026, oil output averaged 1.464 mb/d, which is lower compared to 1.674 mb/d recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Data from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan shows that the country produced 19.708 million tons of crude oil and gas condensate in the period from January through March 2026, reflecting a 19.8% decline compared to the same period in 2025. March output alone reached 7.671 million tons, up 13% from 6.79 million tons in February.