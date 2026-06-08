Tashkent to host Uzbekistan-U.S. business forum during investment summit

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Business leaders, investors, and government officials from Uzbekistan and the United States are set to gather in Tashkent on June 16 for the Uzbekistan-U.S. Business Forum, a key event taking place alongside the Fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The forum, scheduled at the Central Asian Expocenter exhibition (CAEx) complex, is designed to promote direct engagement between the business communities of the two countries and explore opportunities for expanding trade, investment, and long-term economic cooperation.

Participants will review the economic and investment potential of both nations, discuss priority sectors for partnership, and examine opportunities for joint projects in industry, infrastructure, technology, and other strategic areas.

The event is expected to attract representatives from major U.S. corporations and financial institutions operating across a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, mining and metallurgy, transportation, construction, digital technologies, finance, agriculture, and investment.

Companies and organizations expected to participate include BlackRock, Oppenheimer, JPMorgan, Franklin Templeton, Boeing, Traxys, General Motors, Oracle, Air Products, Google, Meta, Citi, Nasdaq, Cove Capital, BNY Mellon, Visa, Auerbach Grayson, John Deere, FLSmidth, CNH Industrial, The Coca-Cola Company, Valmont Irrigation, and Morgan Stanley.

Representatives from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank) and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) are also expected to attend.

Discussions will focus on expanding bilateral trade and investment ties, strengthening cooperation between businesses and government institutions, and identifying practical steps for implementing joint initiatives. The forum will also feature business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-business (G2B) meetings aimed at facilitating direct contacts between companies, investors, and policymakers.

The gathering comes as Uzbekistan continues efforts to attract foreign investment and deepen economic engagement with the United States, one of its key international economic partners.