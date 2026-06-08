Uzbekistan, INTERPOL strengthen co-op against transnational crime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Internal Affairs met with INTERPOL Secretary General to discuss expanding cooperation in combating transnational crime, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting was held between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Lieutenant General Aziz Tashpulatov, and INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Meeting of Ministers of Internal Affairs and Public Security in Bishkek.

The talks focused on strengthening collaboration between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), particularly in addressing organized crime that crosses national borders.

According to the meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing the exchange of operational information, improving cooperation in the international search for fugitives, and increasing coordination in responding to emerging security threats. Both parties emphasized the growing complexity of transnational crime and the need for stronger international partnerships and effective law enforcement mechanisms.

Tashpulatov reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to working closely with INTERPOL, describing cooperation with the organization as a key element of the ministry’s international engagement. He noted that the partnership has played an important role in strengthening the capabilities of Uzbek law enforcement agencies in combating cross-border criminal activity.

Urquiza welcomed the ongoing cooperation and expressed INTERPOL’s readiness to deepen practical collaboration with Uzbekistan. He also highlighted the role of INTERPOL’s National Central Bureaus in facilitating information sharing, coordination, and joint operations among member countries.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation aimed at enhancing public safety, protecting citizens’ rights, and strengthening international efforts to combat crime. They also stressed the importance of continued collaboration in promoting regional and global security and stability.