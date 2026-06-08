Georgia sees steady uptick in enterprise innovation activity for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Around 7.9% of enterprises in Georgia introduced new or significantly improved services in 2025, while 7.6% launched new or improved goods.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office of Georgia shows that most product and service innovations were developed internally by enterprises.

In particular, 69.1% of goods innovations and 61.5% of service innovations were created by the companies themselves.

The data further indicates that 65.2% of all implemented innovations were new to enterprises, while 34.8% were new to the market.