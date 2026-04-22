Turkmen entrepreneurs conclude deals at exchange trading session
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
Local entrepreneurs concluded transactions with Turkmengaz for the procurement of technical sulfur during the latest trading session on Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange.
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