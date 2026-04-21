Azerbaijan begins developing passports for treasury transactions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The creation of passports for treasury operations has begun, stated at a board meeting held at the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

It was stated that for this purpose, the services provided by the State Treasury Agency were standardized, 75 types of service operations were defined, and 12 service passports and instructions were prepared, covering more than 1,000 processes and including all services. It was noted that this initiative is aimed at training employees of budgetary organizations, improving processes and ensuring the use of passports by all employees, as well as creating a guide for conducting treasury operations.

he Chairman of the Board instructed the State Treasury Agency to continue measures to improve electronic systems, including the Financial Accountability Portal, strengthen operational control over budget execution, and expand the ability to monitor the balance of the single treasury account in real time. At the same time, the importance of continuing work on the development of service passports was emphasized in order to implement uniform standards for treasury operations, strengthen internal control mechanisms, monitoring and accountability, as well as analysis and continuous improvement of processes.