Iranian police release data on detained spies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Commander of Iran’s National Police Forces Ahmad-Reza Radan said that more than 1,400 people accused of activities against the Islamic Republic have been detained, Trend reports.

According to him, more than 700 supporters of restoring the monarchy in the country were also arrested after carrying out active activities on the internet.

In addition, around 400 people were arrested on charges of “information cooperation and dissemination of images of operational actions,” while more than 100 people linked to “armed and terrorist groups” were detained.