Uzbekistan showcases progress in gender equality at IPU conference in Belgrade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Uzbekistan's parliamentary delegation, led by the chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Narbayeva, participated in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians in Belgrade, where they presented the country’s recent achievements in promoting gender equality and increasing women’s participation in politics, Trend reports via the Senate.

The conference, held in Belgrade, Serbia, brought together more than 400 delegates from 65 countries, including parliamentarians, representatives of international organizations, and policy experts.

Opening the event, IPU President Tulia Ackson underscored the importance of safeguarding women’s rights and expanding opportunities for women in political and public life.

The conference focused on the exchange of international experience in promoting gender equality, increasing women’s participation in political decision-making, and strengthening protections for women within parliamentary institutions.

During a session titled “Advancing Equality: Overcoming Gender Stereotypes and Harmful Social Norms,” Narbayeva outlined Uzbekistan’s ongoing reforms aimed at expanding opportunities for women and ensuring equal rights.

She noted that gender equality has become a key priority of state policy in Uzbekistan, with a broad set of legal and institutional reforms implemented in recent years. These measures include strengthening protection against harassment and violence, increasing women’s representation in government and public administration, and expanding equal access to social and economic opportunities.

Narbayeva also highlighted initiatives to enhance women’s participation in education, technology-related fields, and entrepreneurship, as well as measures aimed at strengthening women’s economic activity and leadership potential.

According to the information presented, particular attention has been given to the development of women’s political leadership through targeted training programs, talent pools, and mechanisms designed to increase women’s participation in political parties and leadership structures.

Participants were also informed about nationwide awareness campaigns in Uzbekistan aimed at addressing gender stereotypes and promoting equal opportunities, alongside monitoring activities carried out by the National Commission on Gender Equality.

During the discussions, it was noted that Uzbekistan’s reforms have received increasing international recognition. Women currently occupy 38% of seats in the national parliament, while the country has advanced 92 positions in the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s global ranking, reaching 36th place worldwide in terms of women’s parliamentary representation.

Conference participants emphasized Uzbekistan’s experience as an example of how addressing gender stereotypes can contribute to improved governance and sustainable development. The discussions also underlined the importance of international parliamentary cooperation and the exchange of legislative best practices in advancing gender equality.

On the sidelines of the event, it was announced that Uzbekistan will host the IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Samarkand from September 4–6, 2026, bringing together lawmakers from around the world to discuss issues affecting younger generations and the future of parliamentary governance.