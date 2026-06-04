Baku to host concert dedicated to National Salvation Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. On June 15, National Salvation Day, a festive concert organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Baku City Executive Authority will take place in the Seaside National Park, Trend reports.

The concert, dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the return of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, to power at the insistence of the people, will take place in front of the Clock Tower. The program will feature prominent singers and artistic ensembles, offering a diverse and vibrant musical presentation for both residents of the capital and visiting guests.

The event will culminate with a fireworks display.

Azerbaijan's National Salvation Day is an official public holiday celebrated annually on June 15. It commemorates the historic return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to power in 1993, a pivotal moment that saved the country from a severe political crisis and potential civil war.