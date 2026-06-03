Lithuania projects Middle Corridor freight traffic to reach 20 million tons in 3 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The capacity and volume of transportation along the Middle Corridor can rise from the current 5 million to 20 million tons over the next 3 years, Manager of the Transport Innovation Association (TIA), former Vice Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania, Julius Skackauskas, said at the International Transport and Logistics Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the Middle Corridor is becoming one of the key transport routes connecting the markets of Europe and Asia.

Skatskauskis noted that the European Union, with a population of approximately 500 million and an economy of approximately 20 trillion euro, represents a huge market, access to which an be further expanded by developing transport connectivity through the Middle Corridor.

He emphasized that for the route to develop further, its reliability, safety, and sustainability must be ensured. At the same time, he noted, despite existing bottlenecks and the need for further infrastructure improvements, the corridor's development is moving in the right direction.

The Lithuanian representative highlighted the implementation of infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan, including the expansion of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway line, emphasizing their importance for improving transportation efficiency.

Skatskauskis also noted that the transport sector plays a significant role in the Lithuanian economy, accounting for approximately 12% of the country's GDP, one of the highest rates in Europe. He said that Lithuanian companies are interested in developing cooperation along the Middle Corridor and are exploring opportunities for further participation in transport and logistics infrastructure projects in the region.

He added that the Lithuanian delegation plans to familiarize itself with Azerbaijan's transport and logistics facilities and expressed its willingness to share experience, technologies, and solutions for the further development of the route.

The forum is being held in Baku as part of the TransLogistica Caspian 2026 exhibition and brings together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, and leading companies in the transport and logistics sector.