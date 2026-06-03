SMART Solutions Group calls on companies to analyze their processes before AI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Companies should analyze their processes before artificial intelligence (AI), Founder and CEO of SMART Solutions Group, Kanan Tabasaransky, said at the 2nd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the priority given to AI or process development in companies depends on the level of development of the enterprise and its operating model.

Tabasaransky noted that for companies with established, reliable, and stable processes, artificial intelligence can become an important tool in terms of accelerating business and supporting its development. In this case, infrastructure plays the role of an auxiliary element.

He emphasized that for companies that are in the development stage, still determining their business model and place in the market, the main focus should be on building processes.

"Any system operates at the speed of the weakest and slowest part. For example, if the weakest stage in the supply chain is identified, even the most powerful artificial intelligence solutions implemented before or after it will not have a significant impact on the overall result," he said.

According to Tabasaransky, companies should first analyze their business and operational processes, and then prioritize processes or technologies according to their level of development.