Kazakhstan and Cyprus possess significant potential for wide cooperation - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. There is significant untapped potential for expanding bilateral interaction and cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas between Kazakhstan and Cyprus, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during small-format negotiations with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakh president.

Reviewing the diplomatic milestones achieved since 2019, Tokayev emphasized the successful establishment of embassies in both capitals and the expansion of logistics infrastructure.

"Today, it can be said with confidence that we have managed to achieve significant results. We have opened embassies in the capitals of our states. Direct flights have been launched between the two countries, and a number of other important initiatives have been implemented," Tokayev said.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who arrived in the Kazakh capital accompanied by a representative corporate business delegation, noted the symbolic and economic importance of the newly established transit link.

"I am very glad that I arrived in your country on the first direct flight from Cyprus, accompanied by a representative business delegation. Our countries have significant potential. I expect that today's talks will contribute to the expansion of bilateral cooperation," Christodoulides said.

He also highlighted that his official visit carries additional strategic weight due to Cyprus's current institutional role within European political frameworks.

"At the same time, I am visiting Kazakhstan in a different capacity as well. Currently, my country holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union. Given the importance of this region, and especially Kazakhstan, I am also ready to discuss ways to further develop cooperation between the European Union and Kazakhstan," the Cypriot President added.