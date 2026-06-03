Azerbaijan set to start reconstruction of Sarsang Reservoir this year

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 3. Restoration work is set to begin on the Sarsang Reservoir, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Ilham Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Regional Water Treatment Service, told reporters, Trend reports.

He made tha announcement during a media tour organized by the Azerbaijan State Agency for Water Resources in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara region.

According to him, the project involves the modernization of strategically important hydraulic structures.

The deputy chairman emphasized that in 2022–2023, large-scale repair work was carried out on the Sugovushan water connection, the Tartarchay main canal, and the left-bank canal:

“The reconstruction of the right-bank canal will be carried out after the territories have been fully demined,” he added.