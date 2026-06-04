Turkmen president receives Turkish vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz in Ashgabat during the latter's visit to attend the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkish-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation, Yılmaz wrote on his official X account, Trend reports.

The sides held comprehensive discussions on the ties between Türkiye and Turkmenistan, as well as future areas of cooperation.

Particularly the parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including energy, transportation, trade, education, science and technology, and cultural exchange.

He also emphasized the importance of further strengthening relations between Türkiye and Turkmenistan through a strategic approach amid growing global uncertainty.

The Turkish vice president noted that enhanced cooperation between the two countries would contribute to regional stability, prosperity and the broader unity of the Turkic world.