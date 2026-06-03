Turkish Transporters Association stresses key role of Azerbaijan in Middle Corridor dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan plays a key role in the development of the Middle Corridor through large-scale investments in transport infrastructure and holds a central position on the Caspian section of the route, Chairman of the International Road Transporters Association of Türkiye Alper Özel said at the International Transport and Logistics Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the Middle Corridor is no longer an alternative transport route, but has become a strategic necessity for ensuring sustainable supply chains between Europe and Asia.

Özel noted that Azerbaijan has done a great deal to develop the corridor, investing in the Baku International Sea Trade Port, railway infrastructure, transport connectivity, and the Alat Free Economic Zone.

"The Caspian Sea is the heart of the Middle Corridor, and Azerbaijan is at the very center of this process," he emphasized.

The head of the Turkish association noted that the European Union is showing growing interest in the Middle Corridor as part of its policy of strengthening supply chain resilience and expanding connections with Central Asian countries.

He stated that Türkiye serves as the route's gateway to Europe, and further development of the corridor requires closer cooperation between transport organizations, logistics companies, and relevant agencies in Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Ozel also emphasized the need to eliminate existing bottlenecks and improve the efficiency of logistics processes. He said that reducing cargo waiting times and further digitalization of transportation will contribute to the route's increased competitiveness.

He expressed confidence that the Middle Corridor has the potential to become one of the most reliable and sustainable transport routes in the world.

The forum is being held as part of the TransLogistica Caspian 2026 exhibition and brings together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, and leading companies in the transport and logistics sector.