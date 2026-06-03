Iran slams U.S. attacks on its tanker and communication hub

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Iran strongly condemns the U.S. attacks last night on an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and a communication hub on Qeshm Island in Hormozgan Province, the statement of the Iranian Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, these attacks are considered a violation of the April 8 ceasefire agreement, as well as a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the actions of the U.S., which uses the territory of regional countries for attacks against Iran, and reminded Kuwait and Bahrain of their responsibility for last night's attack.

"Carrying out a military attack against Iran or creating the possibility of using its military bases located on its territory is a clear violation of international law and the principles of good neighborliness and is considered an aggressive step in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 3314," the statement pointed out.

The ministry noted Iran will use all its capabilities to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty, respond to attacks, including hitting the locations where the attacks were carried out.