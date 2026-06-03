Uzbekistan’s green energy capacity reaches 8 gigawatts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Uzbekistan’s installed capacity of renewable and other green energy sources has reached 8 gigawatts, reflecting the country’s accelerating transition toward cleaner electricity generation, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

Renewables now account for approximately 30% of the country’s total electricity generation, with 5.6 gigawatts coming from solar and wind power plants and an additional 2.4 gigawatts from hydropower facilities.

Since the beginning of the year, solar and wind plants have generated more than 4.7 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. Including hydropower output, total renewable generation has exceeded 7.6 billion kilowatt-hours.

For the full year 2025, solar and wind generation reached 10.4 billion kilowatt-hours, helping the country save an estimated 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas, according to official figures.

Authorities say the expansion of renewable energy is aimed at reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels while improving the environmental sustainability and efficiency of electricity generation.

Expert assessments suggest that Uzbekistan has significant long-term potential in the sector, with the capacity to develop up to 3,000 gigawatts of solar energy and more than 500 gigawatts of wind power. Under government plans, total green energy capacity is expected to reach 20 gigawatts by 2030.

The report also highlights the growing role of distributed generation. Solar panels have been installed in more than 75,000 households, contributing around 820 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to the grid. In addition, over 31,000 legal entities are participating in distributed generation programs, collectively supplying nearly 1 billion kilowatt-hours to the national power system.