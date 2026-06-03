Azerbaijani FM receives credentials of newly appointed UK ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a meeting with Duncan Norman, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan, during which he received a copy of the ambassador’s credentials, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani MFA.



The minister congratulated the ambassador on his new appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic work in Azerbaijan.

The meeting featured an exchange of views on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-British relations, as well as on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The parties noted with satisfaction the successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom in the political, economic, energy, trade, investment, educational, and other spheres.

In addition, the importance of elevating relations to the level of a strategic partnership, as well as further expanding high-level contacts and economic cooperation, was emphasized.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his counterpart in detail on the current situation in the region, the new realities of the post-conflict period, as well as the process of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and the steps being taken by Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Duncan Norman expressed his satisfaction with the start of his tenure in Azerbaijan and stated that he would make all efforts to further develop cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.