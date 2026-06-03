Competitiveness of transport industry depends on efficiency and digitalization - Food City Agrocomplex

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The competitiveness of the transport and freight industry increasingly depends not only on price but also on efficiency, as well as the implementation of digital solutions and new technologies, including artificial intelligence, Anar Aghayev, General Director of Food City Agrocomplex, stated during the 2nd Caspian International Forum themed "Transport, Transit, and Logistics" held in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that technology providers are already introducing new types of solutions that are changing the approach to international trade and business processes.

"Today, we will view the competitiveness of transport and freight transportation not only through price but increasingly through efficiency," he said.

According to him, new technologies, including artificial intelligence, open up additional opportunities for business systems and practices in international trade and commerce.

He added that the discussion brings together policy issues, digital platforms, and innovations. Joint efforts can help shape the future of business, international trade, and global supply chains.

The 2nd Caspian International Forum "Transport, transit, and logistics" is being held in Baku as part of the TransLogistica Caspian 2026 exhibition and brings together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, and leading companies in the transport and logistics sector.