Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss strategic ties and regional cooperation

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, held a phone call to discuss bilateral relations and regional cooperation, the country's FM, Bakhtiyor Saidov, wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

At the outset of the conversation, the Uzbek side extended congratulations to Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term, characterizing the achievement as a reflection of the country’s growing international standing and active engagement in multilateral diplomacy.

The ministers also reviewed the current state of Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations, emphasizing the high level of friendship, good-neighborliness, and comprehensive strategic partnership shared between the two neighboring states.

Discussions focused on advancing the priorities established by the presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, including further development of cooperation in trade and economic affairs, transport and connectivity, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and promoting joint initiatives aimed at enhancing regional integration and sustainable development in Central Asia.