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Azerbaijan unveils plans for advanced rainwater collector in Khankendi

Society Materials 4 June 2026 11:47 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan unveils plans for advanced rainwater collector in Khankendi
Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
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KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 4. A new collector system is planned to be constructed in Khankendi for rainwater collection, Mushfig Adigozalov, Head of the Karabakh Regional Operation Directorate of Water Melioration Systems, said during a media tour to Karabakh, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He noted that design work is currently underway.

According to Adigozalov, alongside the city's water supply and sewerage infrastructure, the collector system that will ensure rainwater management will also be reconstructed.

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