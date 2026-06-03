Uzbekistan, EBRD discuss capital market reform and financial infrastructure development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Uzbekistan’s National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP) held talks with representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to discuss ongoing capital market reforms and future cooperation aimed at strengthening the country’s financial sector, Trend reports, citing the NAPP.

The discussions focused on several provisions of the draft Law on the Capital Market, which has been prepared with expert support from the EBRD. Particular attention was given to the regulation of derivative financial instruments and the circulation of bonds issued by international financial institutions in Uzbekistan.

Officials from the agency praised the EBRD’s contribution to incorporating international best practices into the draft legislation, which is intended to modernize the country’s capital market framework and align it more closely with global standards.

The meeting also addressed opportunities for cooperation in developing Uzbekistan’s capital market infrastructure, including improvements to trading, clearing, settlement and securities record-keeping systems.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation and continuing joint efforts to build a more developed, transparent and competitive capital market in Uzbekistan.

The discussions form part of Uzbekistan’s broader financial-sector reform agenda, which seeks to deepen domestic capital markets, attract investment and create new financing opportunities for businesses and investors.